Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 283 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 47,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $6,815,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.69 and a 200-day moving average of $199.17. The company has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

