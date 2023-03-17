Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Trading Up 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.