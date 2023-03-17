Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.5 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $138.89 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $145.94. The stock has a market cap of $314.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.95 and a 200 day moving average of $123.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

