Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 915 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,764,000 after acquiring an additional 244,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $164.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.83. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

