iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB opened at $94.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.43. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $103.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

