Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $9.15 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $72.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

