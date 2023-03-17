Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insider Activity

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

