Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

