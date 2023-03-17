Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 71,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after acquiring an additional 801,560 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 671,046 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 626,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 495,695 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.61 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33.

