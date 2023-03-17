Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 55,035 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1,177.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,035 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $148.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.