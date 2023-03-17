American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average of $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

