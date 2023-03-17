109,056 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Purchased by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 109,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,000. Xylem makes up 2.2% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Continental Investors Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Xylem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,395,000 after buying an additional 209,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,902,000 after acquiring an additional 262,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,964,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $97.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

