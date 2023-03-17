General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in General Electric by 266.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $46,709,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:GE opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3,065.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $94.94.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GE. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Argus raised their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.