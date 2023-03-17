Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 174,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,896,000 after buying an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $346.45 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $578.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.13 and a 200 day moving average of $365.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

