Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $41,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $255.41 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

