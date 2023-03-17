MQS Management LLC Sells 10,149 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,149 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

