Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,185,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,131 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $214,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.8 %

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.10. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.36%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

