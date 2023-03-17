Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter worth $10,888,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter worth $6,472,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 529,325 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter worth $4,311,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Immatics by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 374,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Stock Performance

Shares of IMTX opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. Immatics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $590.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

