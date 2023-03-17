Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $117.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.73.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 4.0 %

LEN stock opened at $104.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.