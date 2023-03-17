Duke Energy Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.94 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.95. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $97.20 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

