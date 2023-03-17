Duke Energy Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.94 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.95. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $97.20 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

