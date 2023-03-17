Optimum Investment Advisors Has $150,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

