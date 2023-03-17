Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $329.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.04. The firm has a market cap of $313.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.45 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.70.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

