PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 393,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,770,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,541,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,262,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,354,000 after buying an additional 77,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $55.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $60.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

