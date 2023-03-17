EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $104.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

