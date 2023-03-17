Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $36,718,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 111,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

ISTB opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.