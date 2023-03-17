Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $95.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.25.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

