Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

