American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %

American Tower stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.18. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.31.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

