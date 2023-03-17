Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.22 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $57.88 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The stock has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 69,000 shares of company stock worth $4,056,680 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.04.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

