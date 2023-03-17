Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,012 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PPL by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

PPL opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.