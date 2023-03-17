Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Raised by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $93.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

