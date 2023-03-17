Insider Selling: Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Insider Sells $58,030.72 in Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) insider Riva Bakal sold 8,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $58,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Riva Bakal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Riva Bakal sold 1,341 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $10,567.08.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $12.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 1,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 257,671 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,407 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vivid Seats by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 896,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 351,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

