Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE)’s share price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 2,628,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,765,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.