HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF by 51.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,923,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Price Performance

IEDI opened at $36.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the discretionary spending sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

