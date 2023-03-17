HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,208,000 after purchasing an additional 384,355 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 645.0% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after buying an additional 186,535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,682,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,475,000 after buying an additional 175,566 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,081,000 after buying an additional 126,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,174,000 after buying an additional 93,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $78.62 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $91.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

