HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average of $93.22. The stock has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $74.52 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

About CVS Health



CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

