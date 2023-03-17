HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $144,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

