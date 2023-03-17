HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after purchasing an additional 431,351 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after buying an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,677,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,108,000 after buying an additional 74,718 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $323.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.76. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

