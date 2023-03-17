Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Decreased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $135.02 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

