HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $797,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $163,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after purchasing an additional 282,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $204.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $531.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.27.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

