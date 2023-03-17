Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.78.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $353.29 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.