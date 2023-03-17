Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New $221,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

PRU stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.00. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.