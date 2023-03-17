Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $216,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

