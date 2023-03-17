Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 43,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 400.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $214.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.98. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

