Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 43,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,616,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 400.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Stock Performance
Shares of ALB stock opened at $214.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.98. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57.
Albemarle Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.
Insider Transactions at Albemarle
In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Albemarle (ALB)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.