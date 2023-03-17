Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $270.49 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,303,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of Marvell Technology worth $270,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

