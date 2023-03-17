First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Internet Bancorp

In other news, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $182.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.54.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INBK. StockNews.com began coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.