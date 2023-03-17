First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INBK. StockNews.com began coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
