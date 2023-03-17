ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Up 9.1% in February

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 13th total of 934,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALE stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

