Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Short Interest Up 9.2% in February

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Grab Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of GRABW opened at $0.49 on Friday. Grab has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRABW)
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.