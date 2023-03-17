Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Short Interest Up 9.2% in February

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Grab Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GRABW opened at $0.49 on Friday. Grab has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65.

