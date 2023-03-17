Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.
Shares of GES stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.87. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.36%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guess’ in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday.
Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.
