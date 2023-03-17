Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.31)-$(0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $551.93-569.73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.00 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.45-$2.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guess’ in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday.

Guess’ Price Performance

Shares of GES opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44. Guess’ had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Guess’ by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

